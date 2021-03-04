Philly Home Health Care Workers Get $2.1M After FLSA Probe

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia home health care agency will pay $2.1 million to hundreds of workers it underpaid on overtime compensation after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered federal labor law violations, the department announced Thursday. The DOL said in a statement that its Wage and Hour Division had probed Good Family Support Services Inc., which operates Good Family Support Services in Philadelphia, and recovered back wages for 456 workers due to Fair Labor Standards Act violations. "Home health care workers provide essential services and have remained on the front lines, taking care of our loved ones and keeping us moving forward,"...

