Michigan's Largest Psych Hospital Settles EEOC Age Bias Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 1:02 PM EST) -- Michigan agreed to pay $115,000 to resolve a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming a state-run hospital turned away one job applicant and forced another to retire because of age. U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou on Thursday greenlit a settlement requiring the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to pay $75,000 to Janet Luchies and $40,000 to Phyllis DeWaters in back pay and damages. According to the EEOC, Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital gave Luchies, then 59, no choice but to retire and denied DeWaters, then 56, a job despite a hiring panel's endorsement. As part of the settlement, all employees at...

