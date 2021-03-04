8th Circ. Says Whirlpool Worker's Sex Bias Suit Falls Short

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday declined to revive an ex-refrigerator builder's sex bias suit against Whirlpool Corp., saying the empty threats and frequent but nonviolent harassment she said she experienced weren't enough to sustain her claims. A three-judge panel upheld an Iowa federal court's May 2019 summary judgment award to Whirlpool in former employee Heather Lopez's suit, which alleged sex discrimination and retaliation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. While Lopez said she faced repeated and unwanted touching from a male co-worker, it wasn't violent or threatening enough to support a hostile work environment claim, the panel found. "Even as we...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS