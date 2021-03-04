Barrett's 1st Opinion Draws Dissent In Break With Tradition

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- Justice Amy Coney Barrett issued the first majority opinion of her U.S. Supreme Court career Thursday, siding against the Sierra Club in a Freedom of Information Act case that sparked a dissent from two of the court's liberal justices. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's first majority opinion on the court drew dissents from two of her colleagues. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The court has recently adopted a tradition of making the newest justice's first opinion a unanimous one, which is why Thursday's dissents by Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor raised eyebrows among court watchers. "A new justice's first authored...

