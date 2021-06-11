Meet The Judge Overseeing The 1st Opioid Jury Trial

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Jerry Garguilo, the son of a family of bakers, fantasized about being a judge since his law school days at Duquesne University in Pennsylvania, although it was a dream he never voiced aloud. "I thought it was certainly too high-minded," he said. Justice Jerry Garguilo is set to oversee the first jury trial in the opioid epidemic, in which New York's attorney general and Nassau and Suffolk counties seek to hold drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies responsible. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Today he is Justice Garguilo of the Suffolk County Supreme Court in New York, and if all goes according to schedule on June...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS