UK Regulators Set Dec. 31 Date For Libor's 'Final Chapter'

Law360, London (March 5, 2021, 12:27 PM GMT) -- Britain's financial watchdogs set a termination date of Dec. 31 for Libor in most currencies on Friday, urging banks and asset managers to quit the benchmark interest rate that underpins trillions of dollars of contracts but has been rocked by scandal. The Bank of England, whose London home is pictured, and the FCA have said that Libor will no longer be published next year in most currencies. (Mike Abrahams/In Pictures via Getty Images) The London Interbank Offered Rate will no longer be published after the end of 2021 for sterling, euro, Swiss franc and Japanese yen, as well as some U.S....

