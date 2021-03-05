HFW Guides Markerstudy Buy-Up Of Broker Brightside

Law360, London (March 5, 2021, 11:58 AM GMT) -- Markerstudy Group, an English broker and underwriter, said on Friday that it has bought up a close competitor, little more than a month after receiving £200 million ($276 million) in investment from Qatar. Markerstudy said the acquisition of Brightside Group adds £125 million in gross written premium, a measure of sales volume. The deal comes after Qatar Insurance Company and an investment management company, Pollen Street Capital, plowed £200 million into the business in January. Brightside was bought by AnaCap Financial Partners LLP in 2014, in a deal reported at the time to have been worth £127 million. A spokeswoman for Brightside declined to comment...

