Watchdog Urged To Look Beyond Prices To Fight Climate Risk

Law360, London (March 5, 2021, 4:19 PM GMT) -- Europe's insurance regulator should take into consideration factors including the action that companies are taking to prevent climate change rather than focus solely on the pricing of cover in regulation on sustainability, according to the sector's trade body. Insurance Europe has also urged the watchdog, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, to examine risk reduction and building resilience in matters of sustainability and underwriting. It is "indeed expected" from a financial perspective that climate change will have a damaging effect on how affordable insurance is for some risks, and how widely available, the trade body said on Thursday. "However, focusing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS