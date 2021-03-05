Credit Suisse Winds Down $10B In Greensill Funds

Law360, London (March 5, 2021, 3:17 PM GMT) -- Credit Suisse said on Friday that it is winding down $10 billion in four supply-chain finance funds linked to struggling Greensill Capital because of uncertainty over their value and the reduced availability of insurance against risk. Credit Suisse Asset Management said that it will terminate the funds backed by troubled financier Lex Greensill's company and will repay the money it holds in them to investors. The step came days after Germany's financial regulator filed a criminal complaint against Greensill Bank AG and closed down the group's subsidiary in the city of Bremen for balance sheet irregularities. The Zurich-based asset manager decided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS