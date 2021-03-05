Law360's Pro Say: Virus Cases Drop, But Court Cases Surge

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- Americans can see light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic, but litigation stemming from the virus is just ramping up. This Week Ep. 190: Virus Cases Drop, But Court Cases Surge Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's Pro Say, we talk you through the latest coronavirus court battles, including a class action filed by Walmart employees over virus screening, a dispute over virtual courtroom access and a constitutional battle over eviction moratoriums. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain...

