Arizona Supreme Court To Hear High-Earner Tax Row

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Arizona Supreme Court will hear a dispute regarding a ballot measure passed by voters in November that imposes a 3.5% income tax surcharge on the state's highest earners. The state Supreme Court on Thursday agreed with opponents of the tax measure to transfer the case into its jurisdiction and set oral arguments for April 20. A state Superior Court had rejected a request from some of the opponents for an injunction to stop the tax from being collected. Those opponents then appealed the decision to both a mid-level appellate court and the state Supreme Court. Timothy Sandefur, counsel for the Goldwater...

