2nd Circ. Retirement Will Let Biden 'Flip' The Court

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 3:18 PM EST) -- Second Circuit Judge Peter W. Hall took senior status on Thursday, giving President Joe Biden a third opening on the New York-based appeals court and his first opportunity to "flip" a circuit to a majority of Democratic appointees. Judge Hall, an appointee of President George W. Bush, had limited participation in recent cases. His transition to senior status, a form of semiretirement that the federal judiciary reported Friday, will allow Biden to return the finance-heavy appeals court to a majority of Democratic appointees less than two years after President Donald Trump flipped it by appointing Judge Steven J. Menashi. Rulings dating to...

