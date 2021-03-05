Texas Attys Approve Trade Name Shift

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 1:55 PM EST) -- Texas lawyers voted to approve eight proposed amendments to the state's disciplinary and procedural rules, which would allow firms in the state to practice under trade names and more freely use social media to advertise their practice. If adopted by the Texas Supreme Court, the Lone Star State would join 48 other states in allowing firms to practice under trade names, a move that's expected to have the greatest benefit for smaller and niche firms that don't have long-established branding. The amendments were passed in an overwhelming majority, though the Texas Bar noted in its announcement that only 18.5% of attorneys...

