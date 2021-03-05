NJ High Court OKs Return Of In-Person Jury Trials In May

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 2:03 PM EST) -- Juries could be returning to New Jersey courtrooms as early as May 17 after the state's Supreme Court authorized the summoning of in-person panels. On Friday, the New Jersey Supreme Court modified orders that allow for juries to be selected through a virtual format and serve virtually, a process that rolled out last month, but also will allow for juries in some instances to report in person to courthouses with social distancing precautions. The new "virtual or in-person" summons option will apply to jury pools scheduled to report on or after May 17, according to the notice sent out by the...

