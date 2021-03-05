Hanes Hires Neiman Marcus CLO As New General Counsel

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- Clothing brand HanesBrand Inc. announced Friday that Neiman Marcus Group Chief Legal Officer Tracy Preston has joined the company as its new general counsel. Hanes said that Preston, who will also serve as its corporate secretary and chief compliance officer, will begin the role starting on March 29. Preston will be taking on the role after the company announced in November that its general counsel, Joia Johnson, would be retiring from the role this year. Preston said in a statement that Hanes has iconic brands, a strong commitment to sustainability and a passionate team of 61,000 associates. The company said Preston...

