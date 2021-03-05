Billionaire Frost, OPKO Execs Sued Over Leadership Diversity

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- An OPKO Health shareholder hit the biotech company's top brass, including its billionaire chairman Phillip Frost, with a derivative lawsuit in Florida federal court on Friday for allegedly falling short on its commitments to diversify its leadership team. Top executives of the Miami-based medical test and diagnostics company have been "falsely assuring the investing public in SEC filings and in corporate governance documents that OPKO celebrates diversity and prides itself on its diverse staff and is committed to creating and maintaining a healthy workplace where discrimination is not tolerated," Sammy Lee said in his shareholder suit filed derivatively on behalf of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS