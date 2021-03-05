SFO, Dechert Can't Force ENRC To Post £34M In Leaks Row

Law360, London (March 5, 2021, 6:13 PM GMT) -- Kazakh mining company ENRC does not have to post £34 million ($47 million) cash in its bitter legal struggle with Dechert LLP and the Serious Fraud Office, as a judge said on Friday that its financial woes were obvious last year. Judge David Waksman rejected an application to the High Court by the law firm and the white-collar crime agency to force Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. to deposit cash into the court to cover legal fees and costs in the lawsuit. ENRC's parent company, Eurasian Resources Group SARL, has already guaranteed to repay the law firm £21 million and the SFO £7...

