WTO Wrestling With Climate Questions As Summit Looms

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 3:01 PM EST) -- World Trade Organization members are aiming to revive negotiations to liberalize trade in environmental goods and services as part of a broader push to make climate issues a higher priority in Geneva. Friday saw the first meeting of the WTO's "structured discussions'' on climate and sustainability that were launched last year. While the effort is in its preliminary stages, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala nevertheless urged members to focus on delivering concrete results in time for the WTO's ministerial conference slated for November. "We have to see how we can harness the power of trade to help us have a healthy environment," Okonjo-Iweala...

