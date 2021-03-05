Brooks Brothers Confirms Ch. 11 Plan Without Opposition

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- Bankrupt clothing retailer Brooks Brothers Group Inc. received court approval Friday for its Chapter 11 plan of liquidation that will pay secured creditors in full and enjoyed unanimous support from impaired creditors. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Garrett A. Fail of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said the plan had support from general unsecured creditors and the official committee of unsecured creditors, which will share in a litigation trust tasked with pursuing potentially valuable claims against the company's former leadership. "The debtors are pleased the plan enjoys the level of creditor support that it does," Fail told the court, saying...

