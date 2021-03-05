Jones Day's Hacked Vendor Taps Latham For Breach Suits

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- File transfer software vendor Accellion, whose recent hack may have exposed data from its BigLaw clients like Jones Day, has hired Latham & Watkins LLP to represent it in a slew of data breach lawsuits in federal court, according to attorney notice filings Thursday. Jones Day said last month that it was investigating whether its documents were stolen after an attack on Accellion, in news that broke weeks after Goodwin Procter LLP disclosed internally that hackers may have also stolen some of its clients' confidential data after a breach at an unnamed file transfer vendor. Around the time that Jones Day...

