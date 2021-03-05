Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jones Day's Hacked Vendor Taps Latham For Breach Suits

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- File transfer software vendor Accellion, whose recent hack may have exposed data from its BigLaw clients like Jones Day, has hired Latham & Watkins LLP to represent it in a slew of data breach lawsuits in federal court, according to attorney notice filings Thursday.

Jones Day said last month that it was investigating whether its documents were stolen after an attack on Accellion, in news that broke weeks after Goodwin Procter LLP disclosed internally that hackers may have also stolen some of its clients' confidential data after a breach at an unnamed file transfer vendor.

Around the time that Jones Day...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!