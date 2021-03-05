Ferrellgas Partners Wins Ch. 11 Confirmation

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 11:12 PM EST) -- Two debt and equity holding affiliates of Ferrellgas LP, one of the nation's top propane distributors, secured Chapter 11 plan confirmation in Delaware on Friday, with a bankruptcy judge turning aside disclosure and fairness objections raised by three equity holders. In the approval ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath pointed to "unheard of" reorganization provisions that could assure a partial recovery for current holders of debtor Ferrellgas Partners LP common unit equity — albeit diluted — even though holders of $357 million in higher priority notes issued by debtor Ferrellgas Finance Corp. might have to wait years for full payoff,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS