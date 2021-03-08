East Texas Legal Pioneer Clyde Siebman Dies At 62

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- Clyde Siebman, a founder of the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association and a sought-after litigator who specialized in guiding clients through intellectual property and business disputes in federal court, has died, according to the law firm he founded. He was 62. Siebman died of a heart attack Thursday in his home in Sherman, a representative for Siebman Forrest Burg & Smith LLP said Friday. He was known in the northeast Texas legal community and beyond for playing an integral role in fostering professionalism and a sense of community among the attorneys he worked alongside. "No lawyer that has ever entered...

