Prudential Can't Block Trial Testimony In Web Domain Fight

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge on Friday denied Prudential Insurance Co. of America's request to block the registrant of a domain name identical to the insurance giant's trademark from giving testimony in the cybersquatting case. In a brief order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff did not offer a reason for tossing Prudential's motion to exclude Pru.com owner Frank Zhang and his company Shenzhen Stone from offering testimony at trial or in opposition to summary judgment. Judge Nachmanoff also said the parties must conduct the deposition between March 16 to 19. Prudential argued in its motion it has made several efforts to...

