PRO Act's Senate Hopes 'Problematic,' Rep. Scott Says

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- A sweeping federal labor law overhaul set for consideration the week of March 8 in the U.S. House of Representatives is likely to pass that chamber but faces a steep climb in the Senate, sponsor Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., said Friday at a law firm panel. "The PRO Act I think will be passed in the House," Scott said at a Greenberg Traurig LLP panel on what to expect from the first 100 days of the Biden administration. "It's problematic in the Senate." The admission by the head of House Education and Labor Committee reflects the fraught path to passage for...

