US Trustee Says Lighthouse Ch. 11 Releases Go Too Far

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office Friday asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject coal mining company Lighthouse Resources' Chapter 11 plan, saying it would force creditors to release legal claims against too many parties. In the filing, U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara said the plan cannot be confirmed both because the releases are non-consensual and too broad and because it contains provisions that would improperly limit post-confirmation fees paid to his office. Utah-based Lighthouse and multiple affiliates hit Chapter 11 in December with more than $256 million in secured debt, reporting plans for a partial sale forced in part by the COVID-19 pandemic's...

