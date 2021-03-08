Overlooked PTAB Cases: Raising Nonobviousness Evidence

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- Objective evidence of nonobviousness traces its roots to 19th century case law from the U.S. Supreme Court.[1] The analysis of such secondary considerations as commercial success, failure of others, and long-felt but unresolved needs, among others, solidified its place in the obviousness framework as one of the four factors enunciated in the 1966 Graham v. John Deere Co. decision.[2] Yet, despite decades upon decades of patent litigation, questions remain regarding the proper sequence of presentation of this type of evidence in a patent dispute.[3] This article focuses on how the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has dealt with objective evidence of nonobviousness...

