4 Ways The Pandemic Altered Sports Law, For Better Or Worse

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:42 AM EST) -- The sports world is slowly returning to some semblance of normalcy one year after COVID-19 forced an industrywide shutdown, but sports attorneys say the pandemic will have long-lasting effects on their practice, changing everything from contract negotiations to athlete health precautions to courtroom litigation. Here, Law360 takes a look at some of the ways in which the practice has already changed and what sports attorneys are looking forward to post-pandemic. Financial Impacts and Altered Priorities The sports world was turned upside down in March 2020 when the NBA and NHL stopped playing games, the NCAA cancelled its perennial men's and women's...

