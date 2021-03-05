Brand Battles: Poo-Pourri Raises Stink Over Toilet Co.'s TM

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the company behind viral toilet spray "Poo-Pourri" is seeking to wipe out toilet-footstool maker Squatty Potty's trademark registration for its own scented spray — plus two other cases you need to know. Flushing Out the Competition Scentsible LLC, which does business as Poo-Pourri, went to the TTAB on March 3 asking to cancel Squatty Potty LLC's registration on the name "Poo Tanicals" for toilet deodorizers. Citing its own Poo-Pourri and other "Poo"-related registrations, Scentsible said that Squatty Potty's trademark was too similar, because it began with the...

