Ireland Issues Personal Injury Rules Amid Insurance Reform

Law360, London (March 8, 2021, 12:18 PM GMT) -- Judges in Ireland have voted in favor of new legal guidelines that will slash personal injury payouts, as part of a wider program of insurance reform that the government hopes will drive down the cost of cover. Ireland's Judicial Council has approved guidelines for damages that claimants can expect to receive from courts after minor injury such as neck injury from a traffic accident. (iStock) The country's Judicial Council, a body of 168 judges, approved the guidelines, which give a sliding scale of damages that personal injury claimants can expect to receive from courts. The government said after the guidelines were...

