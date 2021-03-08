Insurance Capital Standard Monitoring Moves To Next Stage

Law360, London (March 8, 2021, 5:17 PM GMT) -- A standards-setting body said on Monday that it is making progress with the transition to a new set of capital requirements for insurers with a gross premium income of more than $10 billion, after the first year of monitoring ended "successfully." The International Association of Insurance Supervisors, known as the IAIS, said it has examined the 2020 results from data collected for the application of the global Insurance Capital Standard, and has received feedback from regulators. The planned requirement, known as ICS, is designed to provide a consistent approach to regulation of the biggest insurance companies across the globe. The monitoring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS