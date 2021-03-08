Medley LLC Hits Ch. 11 With $141M Debt After Losses

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:18 AM EST) -- Asset management venture Medley LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Sunday, reporting nearly $141 million in debt and $5.4 million in assets and proposing a debt-to-equity plan that would convert nearly $123 million in unsecured noteholder debt into company stock. Medley LLC, which went public in 2014, is the operating affiliate of Medley Management Inc. The company reported in a case-opening petition that it has seen its fee-generating managed assets plunge from $2.8 billion at the end of 2018 to $1.3 billion as of the bankruptcy commencement. Disclosures filed by the company cited several contributors to its decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS