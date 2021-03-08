2 Firms Steer Quantum Computing Biz's $2B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- Quantum computing company IonQ said Monday it's going public on the New York Stock Exchange in a merger with blank-check company dMY Technology Group, a deal guided by Cooley and Cleary Gottlieb that values the combined entity at $2 billion. College Park, Maryland-based IonQ Inc. said in a joint statement with dMY Technology Group Inc. III that it will receive about $650 million in gross proceeds from the deal, which it says creates the first publicly-traded pure-play hardware and software business in quantum computing. When the deal closes, IonQ will trade on the NYSE under the symbol IONQ. "This transaction advances...

