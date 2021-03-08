European Banking Authority Hit By Microsoft Server Breach

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 11:24 PM EST) -- The European Banking Authority has announced that it is among the many businesses and organizations across the globe believed to have been hit by a cyberattack on Microsoft email servers, in hacks that the software giant said were likely sponsored by the Chinese government. In a statement on Sunday, the banking regulator said that attackers may have made off with personal data from emails it had stored on Microsoft's Exchange servers during the attack, which Microsoft said was carried out by a China-linked hacking group that targets a range of industries including law firms, infectious disease researchers, higher education institutions and defense contractors....

