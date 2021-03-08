Cybersecurity Atty Joins Cipriani & Werner's Philly Office

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- Cipriani & Werner's cybersecurity group is continuing to grow its practice with the addition on Monday of a former Philadelphia assistant district attorney. Michael J. Bonner joined the team to continue advising clients on how to navigate the ever-changing dynamics of data security matters. He will work for the Philadelphia-headquartered practice from his home in Colorado. "Our clients are national, and it will be beneficial to have a practice member out here in the Mountain time zone," Bonner told Law360 on Monday. "I was looking for somewhere to grow my work in the cybersecurity field, and this opportunity arose." Bonner moved...

