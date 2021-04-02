'LegalEagle' Brings Big YouTube Audience Into World Of Law

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- He began it on a whim to help students "get through the hell that is law school," but Devin J. Stone now stands as perhaps the most popular attorney on YouTube, where his weekly videos draw audiences in the millions eager to "think like a lawyer." Upbeat, humorous and with 10 years of litigation experience under his belt, Stone calls himself "the big bird" of his "LegalEagle" videocasts whose mission is to make complex law a fun and accessible subject to big audiences. The videos also help bring clients through the door of his general practice. Every ambitious firm ought to...

