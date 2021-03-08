Allied Universal Settles EEOC Suit Over Pregnant Guard's Firing

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- Security company Allied Universal agreed to pay $110,000 to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit brought on behalf of a security guard who the agency said was given tougher duties and was eventually fired after becoming pregnant. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk in the Eastern District of Louisiana signed off on a consent decree Friday under which U.S. Security Associates Inc., which does business as Allied Universal, will shell out $25,000 in back pay and $85,000 in damages to former employee Terrica Bailey. According to the EEOC's 2020 Title VII complaint, Bailey, a security guard at an Exxon Mobil site...

