Merck Can't Escape Union OT Back Pay Bid In Arbitration Row

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal court said on Monday that pharmaceutical giant Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. must face a labor union's suit alleging that a worker was owed back pay for overtime in a job he bid for and an arbitrator found he was unfairly denied under the company's collective bargaining agreement. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon found that Merck could not escape an attempt by the International Chemical Workers Council of the United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 94-C to enforce an arbitration award requiring the company to provide overtime pay for the years the employee was not working as a...

