Fed. Circ. Won't Undo Amgen's Cancer Drug IP Win

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday turned down an Indian drugmaker's efforts to reverse a Delaware judge's ruling that could keep Amgen's grip on its anti-cancer drug Kyprolis firm for at least another six years. After hearing oral arguments on Friday, the three-judge panel delivered a one-paragraph per curiam win to Amgen subsidiary Onyx Therapeutics Inc., which was fending off an appeal from Mumbai-based Cipla Ltd after it lost an abbreviated new drug application suit Onyx filed in Delaware federal court in 2016. Cipla wanted the panel to undo a ruling from Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark last May that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS