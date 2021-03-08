Telecom Waited Too Long To Cite Foreign Law, 8th Circ. Holds

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:38 PM EST) -- Parties seeking to argue for applying a foreign law in a federal case must give notice that they intend to do so "as early as is practicable," the Eighth Circuit held in a published opinion on Monday, unhooking a predecessor to Stinson LLP and a former attorney from a malpractice case. Because wireless company Azarax Inc. waited too long to notify a Minnesota federal court and the defendants that it intended to cite a Mexican law as part of its arguments in the litigation, the company failed to establish it had standing to bring the lawsuit against attorney William Syverson and Stinson Leonard...

