Health Info Blocking Rule Creates Opportunities For Research

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- In 2020, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a rule to implement the information blocking provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act.[1] The primary goal of the information blocking rule is to promote and support the access, exchange and use of electronic health information.[2] An important but overlooked aspect of the information blocking rule is its potential to facilitate access to health data by a wide variety of researchers through eliminating the ability of health care providers to decline to disclose electronic health information for use in...

