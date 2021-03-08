Federal Judiciary Mulling Amicus Disclosure Amid Dem Push

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:48 PM EST) -- The federal judiciary is considering whether to require more financial disclosure from groups and companies that fund friend-of-the-court briefs at appellate courts, a pair of key Democratic lawmakers said Monday as they decried secretive "judicial lobbying." The rules committee of the federal judiciary's governing body has set up a special subcommittee to explore donor disclosure requirements for amicus briefs, a key federal judge said in a March 1 letter that lawmakers released Monday. The D.C. judge who chairs the Judicial Conference's Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure, U.S. District Judge John D. Bates, told the lawmakers that "the issues you...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS