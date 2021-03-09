Canon Tells ITC, Courts That Toner Cos. Infringe Patents

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- Canon Inc. is accusing a host of companies that make and sell toner supply containers of infringing a variety of Canon patents at the U.S. International Trade Commission and in parallel district court litigation. Canon and two of its subsidiaries, Canon USA Inc. and Canon Virginia Inc., filed an ITC complaint Monday naming numerous foreign and U.S. companies as would-be respondents. In addition, Canon said it launched parallel litigation in federal courts in the U.S. against the same toner supply containers companies. Canon told the ITC that those respondents made, sold or distributed toner supply containers that allegedly infringed 13 of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS