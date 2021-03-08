Justices Told Thyroid Drug Patent Ax Flouts Global Pact

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court was urged to overturn a Federal Circuit ruling that a patent on the thyroid drug Tirosint is invalid as indefinite, with the patent owner arguing that the decision "flatly contradicts" an international agreement that foreign and U.S. inventors be treated equally. In a March 1 petition for a writ of certiorari docketed Monday, IBSA Pharma Inc. said that the Federal Circuit erred in invalidating claims in its patent for lacking a set meaning for the term "half-liquid" in either the specification, priority application or scientific literature. IBSA said that the appeals court's ruling was based on a flawed translation...

