Calif. Atty Disbarred After Deportation Threats

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:59 PM EST) -- A California attorney who was previously disciplined for bringing a loaded gun to court has lost his law license after facing a third round of disciplinary action, this time involving threats to get opponents' clients deported. Three State Bar Court of California review judges found that disbarment was the correct remedy for former attorney Michael P. Rubin's repeated transgressions dating back to 1992. The fact that Rubin had twice been accused of mishandling client funds was particularly concerning to the panel. "His indifference and failure to acknowledge the wrongfulness of his misconduct are troubling," Review Judge Richard A. Honn wrote in...

