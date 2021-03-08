12 State AGs Sue Biden Over Greenhouse Gas Cost Analysis

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:25 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden does not have the authority to institute a system valuing greenhouse gas pollution's harms, a dozen Republican attorneys general said Monday in a new lawsuit. The AGs said Biden's first-day executive order on climate change, which directed his administration to come up with a new calculation for the social costs of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, exceeds his authority under the Constitution. They said assigning those values is a "quintessentially legislative" action that falls within Congress's exclusive authority. "Setting the 'social cost' of greenhouse gases is an inherently speculative, policy-laden, and indeterminate task, which involves attempting to...

