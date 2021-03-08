Law Prof. Wants High Court To Revive Pay Discrimination Suit

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- A female Florida A&M University law professor wants the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on whether an employer can avoid paying men and women the same under a salary equity adjustment formula by claiming that a higher-paid employee is an "outlier." In a petition for a writ of certiorari, Jennifer Smith urged the high court to look at whether the Eleventh Circuit erred by not finding that the university violated federal pay and discrimination laws by reducing her raise, which would have matched a male colleague's salary, claiming he was an "outlier." "The outlier theory bears no legislative support, nor...

