Teachers' Bid To Recoup Pre-Janus Fees Falls Flat At 4th Circ.

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit joined six other federal appeals courts Monday in finding that unions can use the so-called good-faith defense to avoid paying back agency fees collected prior to Janus, affirming the dismissal of two public school teachers' proposed class action. In its opinion, the three-judge panel held that the Maryland State Education Association and its affiliates are entitled to use the good-faith defense against Ruth Akers and Sharon Moesel's bid to recover fees they paid before the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Janus v. AFSCME. The teachers had argued that the good-faith defense wasn't available to a private-party defendant that...

