Texas Judge Slams 'Downward Spiral' Of Legal Recruiter Fight

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 11:24 PM EST) -- A Texas federal magistrate judge issued a scathing order Monday in a dispute between a BigLaw recruiter and his former employer, denying the latest subpoena bid from an attorney for the recruiter and saying his "patience has run out" for any more combative filings. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew W. Austin has no patience left for recruiter Evan P. Jowers or his attorney Robert Tauler of Tauler Smith LLP, who has taken the lead in the dispute with Jowers' former employer, MWK Recruiting Inc., since DLA Piper withdrew last year. "The downward spiral of this case into absurdity seems to have no...

