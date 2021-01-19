Biden Admin Will Put USDA Hemp Rule Into Effect As Written

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Monday that its final rule governing the cultivation of hemp would go into effect later this month as planned, following a review by the Biden Administration that resulted in no changes to the regulations. "As part of the transition, USDA and many other agencies took the opportunity to review new and pending regulatory actions," the department said in a statement. "This is a routine process done at the beginning of new administrations to ensure longstanding as well as new programs are structured and resourced appropriately and to ensure programs are implemented to best serve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS