Enviro-Focused Former Senate Staffer Joins Van Ness

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- Van Ness Feldman has added a former legislative director to former Louisiana senator Mary Landrieu as a policy adviser in its Washington, D.C., office, saying he will work with the firm's government relations and climate change practice groups. In an announcement on March 8, the firm touted Tanner Johnson's environmental and energy-related experience, including his work as a director of the $2.5 billion Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund set up after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. According to his firm biography, he will also work closely with his old boss, Landrieu, who is now a senior policy adviser at Van Ness....

